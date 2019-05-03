School delighted to maintain ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

An East Sussex school has been praised for its high standards and consistency in teaching, after Ofsted found it to be ‘outstanding’ in all areas, writes Luke Bennison.

Following a three-day inspection in March 2019, Claremont School was judged as ‘outstanding’ in all the assessed categories, meaning it has received 16 out of 16 ‘outstanding’ judgments in its previous two visits since the school opened in 2011.

Pupils at Claremont Senior School in Robertsbridge

The school’s principal, Giles Perrin, said: “It has been a triumph of teamwork and all that is good about our community. I am delighted that Ofsted has once again recognised all the work we do to deliver the best pupil outcomes and in preparing our students for life as a teenager in the 21st century.

“Claremont is a safe, happy and extraordinarily vibrant school with much to be proud of and plenty to look forward to. The judgements of this Ofsted inspection are testament to this and fully recognise why Claremont is such a special and unique place to learn and work.”

The Ofsted report states: “The principal provides excellent strategic leadership for the school and is understandably proud of the school’s achievements. He has developed an impressive leadership team across both school sites whose members are committed to ensuring excellence in every aspect of the school’s performance.

“Leaders and all members of staff give pupils’ safety the highest priority. The school provides pupils with a pleasant, attractive and secure learning environment. Clear expectations and well-established routines ensure that pupils are safe in school.

“Teachers have the highest expectations of pupils’ learning and behaviour. They maintain a calm, focused and active learning atmosphere during lessons. Pupils get on with their work extremely well as a result.”

In February 2018, Claremont School became a member of the International Schools Partnership, which brings with it renewed investment in its facilities. This includes the construction of a new dance and music department on top of the £3.5m ‘Octagon Project’ that is set to be completed in the summer. Additional investment in the grounds and buildings at the Prep School site in St Leonards is to be announced later this year.

With the new facilities, Claremont will only look to improve on the positive comments from inspectors, who said ‘this happy and successful school has gone from strength to strength since the previous inspection’, as well as praising their ‘consistently strong teaching’.