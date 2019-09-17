Potential site identified for new free special school in Hastings

Plans are in motion for a new free special school in Hastings.

The Department for Education and East Sussex County Council are currently in discussion about a proposed location for the new establishment, known as The Flagship School.

The site of the former Helenswood Upper School, which is now vacant following the merger between Helenswood and William Parker academies, has been earmarked for the development.

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “The Department for Education (DfE) has asked us to assist in identifying a site for the development of a new free special school in Hastings – known as The Flagship School.

“The merger of Helenswood and William Parker academies and their consolidation onto two of their three campuses from September means the Helenswood Upper school site is to be vacated, and can be released. It has been identified as a suitable site for the needs of the DfE.

“The Lead Member is being asked to consider a proposal regarding the transfer of land to the DfE, to enable development for their free special school.

“Should the Lead Member for Resources approve at his meeting on September 20, we anticipate the transfer could be completed before the end of this year.”