Hastings infant school celebrates after Ofsted praises its ‘nurturing environment’

A school in the Old Town has scored a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted inspectors under new, tougher guidelines introduced last month.

Inspectors said Dudley Infant Academy was a school where ‘staff are kind, caring and dedicated’ and ‘pupils are happy, feel safe in school and enjoy their learning’.

Pupils at Dudley Infant Academy. Picture by Southern News & Pictures (SNAP) SUS-191024-101844001

The positive Ofsted findings also observed that levels of behaviour and attitudes were ‘outstanding’, with pupil behaviour described as ‘exemplary’.

The report emphasised the strong community links that help ‘develop the skills needed to become confident young citizens’. For example, Ofsted said the school’s ‘shore academy’ ‘encourages pupils to appreciate the wonder of the beach. They learn about pollution and the importance of charities, such as the lifeboats’.

Stuart Maclean, principal, said: “I’m delighted our school’s love of learning and our efforts to keep improving are reflected in our Ofsted result. This positive change is a community effort and I’d like to thank our hardworking, talented and dedicated staff, pupils, parents and carers, along with our local board volunteers. We provide an especially nurturing environment for children starting their formal education and that’s why so many parents and carers choose us.”

Dudley Infant Academy joined the University of Brighton Academies Trust, sponsored by the University of Brighton, in 2013.

The Ofsted report also said: “The principal, supported by other leaders from the trust, has created a school where only the best will do. He gives them [teachers] time to do their job well. This means that the quality of education gets better and better.”

Dr John Smith, chief executive of University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate Dudley Infant Academy on this Good judgement.

“I note with pride Ofsted’s recognition the school helps the children grow in confidence and that children behave very well.

“This result is confirmation that both Dudley Infant Academy and the University of Brighton Academies Trust are meeting our ambitions to deliver excellent education for the children of Sussex. With this splendid result now all of our 15 schools are either Good or Outstanding – a terrific achievement.”

