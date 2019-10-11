Hastings apprentice nominated for award after achieving qualification goal

A Hastings apprentice was nominated for an award after achieving her goal of becoming a fully-qualified accountant.

Maureen Courty, purchase ledger clerk at Focus SB, succeeded in gaining the AAT qualification, supported by Focus SB sponsorship.

She also had to complete an English course alongside this at the beginning.

READ MORE:

• Battle-based celebrants named as finalists in Good Funeral Awards 2019

• Hastings nurses skydive for charity helping premature babies

• Man’s million-step challenge in aid of granddaughter ends in Hastings

Nominated by her tutor at East Sussex College for Best Progression award, Maureen attended the East Sussex Apprenticeship Awards ceremony and was presented with a certificate by Cllr Rupert Simmons, recognising her Professional Accounting Taxation Certificate Level 4 qualification.

She said: “To be nominated means that my hard work has paid off. The best feeling is that someone has recognised it and noticed my hard work, perseverance, commitment and success in exams.

“It’s a very rewarding feeling to know my success and dedication have attracted the attention of someone and this person thinks I should win the award.

“Being nominated for this award reflects how dedicated and hard-working Focus SB’s employees are.

“This nomination sends a message out to all apprentices, to always push yourself as it pays off.”

Andrew Lanworn, colleague and finance manager and company secretary at Focus SB, said: “When Maureen joined us in July 2016 she had already completed level 2 of the AAT qualification at East Sussex College, but she had no accounts work experience. We employed her with the aim of fulfilling the purchase ledger role but also developing her overall accounts knowledge to cover and grow into different aspects of accounts. So we sponsored her to go to Sussex Downs College to complete the AAT qualification. We are all delighted with the progress she has made and she is already an important member of the team.”