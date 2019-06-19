Hastings Academy students cause a stir at MasterChef challenge

Budding chefs from Ark William Parker Academy were invited to The University of Brighton to take part in a MasterChef Challenge.

Year 10 students, studying Hospitality and Catering at the academy, enjoyed participating in the event held at the Culinary Arts Studio, Eastbourne Campus.

The studio was opened in 2006 by celebrity chef Rick Stein.

Students were given a set menu to cook from which included Asian, Greek, American and British food.

They worked in teams to prepare and cook a meal under the supervision of experienced staff and university student ambassadors.

Students competed against each other in a MasterChef environment working against the clock to impress the judges.

Jenny O’Connor, head of food technology, Ark William Parker Academy said: “In true MasterChef fashion, senior staff at the university tasted the students’ finished dishes, then announced awards for best team and best overall chef.

“Winners of the team prize were Ethan Still, Colby Beswick and Jack Shepherd who prepared an Asian starter. The winner of the best chef award was Sam Biolletti.”

Dr Nigel Jarvis, senior lecturer from the university presented medals, trophies and prizes of University of Brighton aprons to the students.

Jenny added: “The MasterChef challenge was a great opportunity for students to experience life in an industrial kitchen, working together to create exciting dishes from around the world.”

Student’s were impressed with the experience. Ben said: “It was a really great event. We learned how to make Greek food and it was good to learn new skills.”

Student Paddy said: “I really enjoyed the day. It gave me the opportunity to meet new people.

“I am thinking about doing something to do with food in the future.”

