GCSE results: St Richard’s Catholic College in Bexhill sees top grades

St Richard’s Catholic College celebrated the achievements of its former Year 11 pupils in this year’s GCSE examinations.

The school said currently, 78 per cent of pupils achieved grades 4 and above in English and maths with 59 per cent of pupils achieving grades 5 and above.

The average point score per child across all subjects was 5.4.

The school said that 70 per cent of the year group was entered for the Ebacc qualification with 57 per cent achieving grades 4 and above and 41 per cent achieving grades 5 and above.

Doreen Cronin, principal, said: “I am really pleased for the pupils and staff who worked so hard to achieve these grades.

“Pupils were aspirational in their approach and demonstrated a strong commitment to working to their potential. They also engaged in lots of enrichment, fundraising and leadership activities enhancing school life.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the staff and parents for the support and encouragement they provided to help each pupil achieve a successful outcome. The pupils are now ready for the opportunities and challenges of level 3 studies and apprenticeships. I wish them every success.”

