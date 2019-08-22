GCSE results: St Leonards Academy sees ‘significantly improved’ grades

The St Leonards Academy is celebrating significantly improved results with 50 per cent of students achieving a standard pass in English and maths, the school said today (Thursday, August 22) as students received their GCSE grades.

The academy said it has has continued an upward trend in students achieving a strong pass in English, as well as a significant number of students being awarded the highest grades 9-7.

Principal Neil Moir said: “The St Leonards Academy staff and The University of Brighton Academies Trust wish all students great success as they take their exciting next steps in their educational journey.

“The academy enthusiastically looks forward to the new academic year with heightened ambition to further accelerate the academy’s continuing improvement.”

The academy would like to particularly congratulate the following students on their outstanding results, namely Arun Spencer, who got seven grade 9s and one grade 8, James Stringfellow (five grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7, and one grade 6), Katie Ellis (nine grades 7-9), Lorelei Fryer (nine grades 7-9), and Erin Ward (12 grades 7-9).