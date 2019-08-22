GCSE results: Helenswood and William Parker Academies in Hastings see ‘significantly improved’ grades

Students from Ark Helenswood and Ark William Parker are celebrating a strong and significantly improved set of GCSE results today (Thursday, August 22).

Ark William Parker Academy’s GCSE results showed a marked improvement with a 12 per cent increase taking them to 59 per cent for 4+ English and maths (the national benchmark).

Milo Moody SUS-190822-122639001

Similarly, they achieved a 10 per cent increase in students accomplishing the higher grades, Ark said.

Ark Helenswood Academy achieved another great year of results sustaining 67 per cent, with 49 per cent of students achieving the higher grades, the school said.

Stephanie Newman, principal of Ark William Parker said: “I’m so proud – the students have reaped the rewards of all their hard work. These are the best results yet for Ark William Parker as they continue on an upward trajectory. The results show the unwavering commitment of the staff to ensure that every student achieves their very best and can pursue a career of their choice or go to university.”

At Ark William Parker Academy some of the strongest performers in this year’s GCSEs were Riyadh Ul- Hoque who achieved three 9s in history, sociology and RE, five 8s in maths, English Language, biology, physics and Spanish and two 7s in English Literature and chemistry.

Lilli Amor and Izobel Murray SUS-190822-122617001

He said: “I feel amazing. It’s unbelievable. Just work hard and be ambitious. It doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you put the effort in you can achieve anything.”

Milo Moody achieved three 9s in English Literature, English language and Spanish, five 8s in biology, chemistry, physics, history and RE, two 7s in maths and sociology and one 5 in music. He said: “I was worried. My hands were shaking. Now it’s all over I’m happy and proud.”.

Milo is set to stay on at Ark Sixth Form to study A-levels in English literature, politics, Spanish and history.

He added: “At university I would like to read History and politics, preferably at Cambridge but that’s an aim. Then I would like to be a history teacher, but I will also consider being a barrister or even a politician. “We had lots of support from our teachers and our classes, all the pupils are so supportive. It really is a community at William Parker.”

Stephanie Newman, principal William Parker with studentsSUS-190822-122650001

Sam Tomlin achieved three 9s in maths, chemistry and physics, three 7s in English Language, biology and geography, one 6 in RE, one 5 in English literature and one 4 in Spanish.

He said: “I’m shocked and confused, I got better than I hoped.”

Among Ark Helenswood’s top performers in this year’s GCSEs were Malina Jitaru, who joined the school from Romania just three years ago. She achieved two 9s in history and Spanish, three 8s in English literature, physics and geography, four 7s in English language, maths, biology and photography and one 6 in chemistry.

She said: “I feel proud I wasn’t expecting this. I want to thank my teachers who have helped me a lot. They have always made the time for me.”

Ul-Hoque Riyadh SUS-190822-122701001

Head girl, Lilli Amor achieved one 9 in history, two 8s in English literature and Spanish, four 7s in maths, chemistry, physics and geography and three 6s in English language, biology and drama.

After university she would like to pursue her dream job of becoming a lawyer.

Hannah Barnicoat-Hill, a Year 10 student, who took maths GCSE a year early and achieved the top grade of a 9, said: “I feel really good, I’m really happy. It was worth all the hard work.”

Li Qian Qian arrived in this country two years ago and did not speak a word of English.

She achieved one 9 in Chinese, one 8 in maths, two 7s in combined science, one 5 in art and design, and two 4s in English literature and drama.

Yvonne Powell, executive principal of Ark Helenswood and Ark William Parker, said: “It’s excellent to see another set of strong results from both schools today, particularly with William Parker demonstrating exceptional improvement.

Sam Tomlin and Milo Moody SUS-190822-122543001

“I’m exceedingly proud of my staff and their dedication to our students – they always go above and beyond. Congratulations to our staff and our students.”

Malina Jitaru SUS-190822-122628001