GCSE results: Claremont ‘maintains strong performance’ in exam results

Claremont students are celebrating another year of excellent GCSE results, a spokesman for the school has said.

The Bodiam school has maintained its strong performance with those students achieving grades 9-4 (previously A*-C) up seven per cent from the previous year.

A number of the results were outstanding, with Lea-Lynne Rongier achieving 8 and 9 grades in 10 different subjects. Oliver Hill achieved top grades across all the sciences in a cohort that saw every student achieve grades 9-4 in biology, physics and chemistry.

Art, drama and photography subjects once again performed exceptionally well, with all art and photography students achieving grade 5 or above, and two thirds of art students being awarded either a 7 or an 8.

Head of Senior School, Ed Dickie, said: “The staff at Claremont could not be prouder of this set of students. As an academically non-selective school we often talk about the breadth of experience that a Claremont education can provide but public exams are an important gateway to further education.

“These results, while impressive in their own right, most importantly give our students choices for moving forward. Across the ability range we have seen our young people take advantage of the opportunities available to them. It is very pleasing.”

These results come at a time of significant growth for the school. The new Octagon development houses an expanded, double vaulted art department, new science laboratories and a new base for the Mmathematics team. The further development of the Performing Arts Centre has also allowed the school to enhance its Sixth Form provision by offering traditional A-levels wlongside vocational BTEC awards such as dance, enterprise and entrepreneurship and sports science.

“We are relentlessly ambitious,” Mr Dickie continued. “We want our students to be taking control of their learning rather than being passive actors in their education.”