GCSE results: Buckswood School students celebrate

Buckswood students celebrated another year of great GCSE results today (Thursday, August 22).

The school said more than 68 per cent of papers sat this year were grade C (4) or above, with more than 80 per cent of students passing English and 69 per cent earning at least a grade 4 in mathematics.

Buckswood added 77 per cent of students earned a 4 or above in history and 100 per cent of students passed their Spanish GCSE.

There were some exceptional individual results, including Millie who scored an 8 in Spanish and maths and 9-8 in combined science, Diego who scored an 8 in Spanish, Anais who scored an 8 in Spanish and a 9 in mathematics, Bislan scoring four 7s, Zoe who scored an 8 in Spanish, Leah who scored an 8 in history and Kyna and Riko who also scored 8 in mathematics.

A spokesman said: “These are the best GCSE results to date, beating 65 per cent last year. The school congratulates our scholars who put in a great deal of time and effort into their exam studies and we look forward to another successful year ahead.”