GCSE results: Battle Abbey School sees another year of ‘impressive’ grades

Battle Abbey School students saw another year of impressive GCSE results today (Thursday, August 22), the school said.

Headmaster David Clark said: “The exams this year were harder than ever following the Michael Gove reforms and yet our students bucked the national trend and achieved some fantastic results, particularly at the top level.

“This was evidenced by the fact that 83 per cent of grades were at the higher pass rate of 5 – 9 and, most pleasingly, nearly half of all grades were at 7 – 9; A*- A in the old system.

“Several of our departments made a particularly strong showing. Our nationally ranked maths department saw a 100 per cent pass rate with a staggering 25 per cent of students achieving the top grade 9 – an achievement that only a handful of the very best schools in the country will achieve.

“Our Latin department also had an astonishing year with all candidates achieving grade 9s. The creative arts and humanities remained as strong as ever and triple science grades were especially pleasing this year as were the results in dance.

“Overall, the whole cohort is worthy of praise for turning in a truly excellent set of GCSE results.”

Mr Clark praised individual students including Oliver Skeet, who achieved 12 9 grades and an 8, ranking him as one of the very best candidates in the country.

The headteacher said many other students did great things too with several securing all grades at 7 – 9 , including Harrison Todd for his A* distinction in further maths, despite taking the qualification a year early.

Mr Clark said: “Equally important for us were the many personal bests achieved by students, often in subjects where they had previously lacked confidence. Some of the grade 5s were among the most satisfying of all – and credit is due to both the students and teachers for their combined efforts.

“We had high hopes for our GCSE cohort. They are a group with bags of natural ability who have worked extremely hard in the run up to the exams, and we are delighted that their efforts have paid off.

“Great credit goes of course to our teachers, pupils and parents for their extraordinary commitment to these achievements. We are suitably excited about the potential they represent as part of our sixth form.”

According to the latest Government produced league table reported on the BBC, Battle Abbey School is ranked as the top secondary school in East Sussex, West Sussex and Kent for pupil progress and achievement at A-level.