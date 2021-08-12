The Academies’ average GCSE scores over 8 subjects (progress 8) saw an improvement from the previous year. The English Baccalaureate results at The St Leonards Academy also surpassed those from 2020.

Across The St Leonards Academy, and The Hastings Academy, the English and maths results saw an overall increase in attainment levels (grade 5 and above).

Jon Francies, principal at The St Leonards Academy said: “The St Leonards Academy is very proud of the class of 2021. They have responded to the unprecedented challenges set for them over the past year and worked so hard to achieve their GCSE results.

St Leonards Academy

“Staff are delighted with the success of our students and we wish them well for the next stage of their education. We look forward to seeing them again in the autumn to celebrate their success.

Dylan Davies, executive director of school improvement, at the University of Brighton Academies Trust, which runs both schools, said: “In the wake of a challenging year, I am so proud of the resilience shown by our staff and students.

“These results show the well-deserved outcomes of hard work and dedication of students and staff throughout our academies, and I look forward to seeing how these results will strengthen even further for the new year 11, upon their return to our academies in September.”