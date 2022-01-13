Bexhill Sixth Form College’s sports hall closed after water leak

Bexhill College SUS-200818-130003001

The college in Penland Road, Bexhill, said its sports centre remains open, but its large sports hall would be closed for around two weeks.

A spokesperson for the college said: “During routine maintenance, an underfloor pipe was damaged which caused a leak. Due to the nature of the floor, this means a portion of the floor needs replacing which is happening over the next couple of weeks.”

The college has around 2,000 full-time students, aged between 16 and 19.

It is one of 93 sixth form colleges in England, and says nearly 80% of its students are accepted for their first or second choice course at university.