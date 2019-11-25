Bexhill school announces when it will reopen following ceiling collapse

A Bexhill primary school will reopen to all pupils almost two weeks after part of the ceiling collapsed.

A large chunk of ceiling plaster at King Offa Primary Academy, in Down Road, Bexhill, fell on Thursday evening (November 14).

None of the children were in the school at the time and no members of staff were injured.

The school was closed the following day for a planned inset day, and did not reopen all of last week.

Tim McCarthy, chief executive officer of Aurora Academies Trust, which runs the school, said the school will reopen to all pupils tomorrow morning (Tuesday, November 26).

He said: “We had workers in all weekend making the school safe – staff were allowed in for the first time today to meet and plan how the school will operate when the pupils return.

“A great deal of scaffolding has been erected so that repairs and restoration work can continue.”

Mr McCarthy said the scaffolding has been ‘boarded out’ so that children cannot gain access to it.

He also said parents have today been sent a letter from Head of School Ryan Laker informing them of the reopening.

Last week, Mr McCarthy apologised for the disruption and inconvenience caused parents and the community.

However, he said the safety of children, staff and visitors was ‘absolutely paramount’.

Mr McCarthy said surveyors checked the school’s roof after the incident and found water had been getting in after sections of lead were removed.

It is thought the lead was either stolen or removed some time ago, causing a gradual leak over time.

Mr McCarthy said the ceiling issue did not affect any of the school’s classrooms but said children would not have been able to access the dining facilities or the toilets.

As a result, the decision was taken to close the school.