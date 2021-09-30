Bexhill nursery rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted - here’s why

Children and staff celebrate the nursery receiving an 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted SUS-210930-172112001

Education inspectors recently visited Charters Ancaster Nursery and Forest School in Gunters Lane before publishing their report.

In her report, Ofsted inspector Jo Caswell said: “Children thrive in this exceptional nursery. Staff fully respect, welcome and celebrate every child’s unique characteristics and personality.

“Children are highly motivated to learn. They develop an immense thirst for knowledge. They ask questions and show real enthusiasm for learning. Staff inspire them every day to try their best.

“The highly professional staff team means children know the adults who look after them well and are extremely comfortable in their care.

“The nursery manager is highly respected by both staff and parents. She is dynamic in her approach to managing the nursery and works tirelessly with her

team to deliver the highest quality standards.

“Staff respond quickly to children’s changing needs. After lockdown, some children needed extra support in developing their communication skills. Staff

worked closely with parents and a speech and language therapist. As a result, children made rapid progress and any gaps in their learning were closed quickly.

“Children make outstanding progress from their starting points. Staff are highly skilled, with a good number qualified to degree level. They hold an impressive range of talents and are highly dedicated to the children.”

The inspector also said that the children’s behaviour was ‘impeccable’.

She added: “They are kind, courteous, polite and respectful.”

Mike Crump, chairman of the the directors of Charters Ancaster, said: “The directors are absolutely delighted with the outcomes of the Ofsted inspection and the effusive report which we have just received.

“We are grateful to the nursery’s community of staff, parents and children for all their continuing efforts and support. It is an extremely well-deserved outcome especially when the last year and a half have been particularly difficult during the pandemic.