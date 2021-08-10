A-level results: Hastings’ East Sussex College students celebrate ‘outstanding’ success

This year, teachers decided grades by using a combination of coursework, mock exams and essays after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Headteachers at each school had to sign off the results with evidence to back them up.

At East Sussex College, there were some outstanding results across the three campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes, with nearly three quarters of A-Level courses achieving a full 100 per cent pass rate. These included subjects such as biology, computer science, French, philosophy and physics. A total of 76 per cent of these students achieved an A*-C grade.

East Sussex College’s Lewes campus saw the best results for the college group, with a 99.2 per cent pass rate.

East Sussex College, Hastings SUS-181031-113435001

However, students at Hastings have also been celebrating their results, including Samantha Richards, Martha Sankey and James Stringfellow. Two had chosen the humanities pathway (Samantha achieved an A* in psychology, and Martha achieved A* grades in English Literature, geography and history), while James achieved A* grades in chemistry, maths and physics.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal of East Sussex College, said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our students, who are celebrating some fantastic results after an incredibly challenging two years. They have all demonstrated such resilience and determination, which is why they have gone on to succeed.”