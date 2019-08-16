A-level results: Claremont Senior School students celebrate another year of top results

Claremont Senior School has seen a rise in achievement at A-level for a fourth successive year, the school said.

With more than a third of results graded at A* or A, the school also saw improvements across the whole range of subjects.

Art, sport, mathematics and French had particularly strong results, as did the Extended Project Qualification which the school has championed since its Sixth Form opened in 2015.

A* to B grades rose by seven per cent while the A* to C grades improved by more than 10 per cent, Claremont said.

It added there were a range of impressive outcomes for Claremont students, with top performers heading to a wide range of universities to include Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, UCL, Edinburgh, Nottingham, University of Pennsylvania, Bournemouth and Southampton.

Ed Dickie, head of Senior School, said: “We are delighted with the continuing achievement levels demonstrated by students at the school.

“The changes to A-levels in the past few years has been a real challenge for educators and I am proud that Claremont has shown what is possible with such a diverse group of young people.

“Our school culture is shaped by a determination to provide opportunities for all abilities and interests. Being able to prepare young people for maths degrees at Harvard as effectively as for fashion courses in London is something all of our staff are deeply proud of.”

Aaron Eckhoff, head of Claremont Sixth, said: “I am particular proud that our students have earned themselves opportunities to not only continue their studies here in the UK, but in many high profile universities all over the world, and in particular the US.

“These results come at a time of continuing growth at the Bodiam school. The new academic year will see the opening of the much-anticipated Octagon classroom development, as well as a new performing arts centre that includes a state-of-the-art dance studio.

Mr Dickie said: “Our objective continues to be focused relentlessly on empowering young people to take good decisions and providing them with an amazing learning environment, both inside and outside the classroom. We congratulate this year’s cohort and wish them well in their future careers.”

Other destinations for Claremont students include Durham, Bath and Cardiff University, Hull York Medical School, University of Kent, Royal Holloway, Holyoke College, Massachusetts, Lynn University in Florida (Combined Academic and Sports Scholarship), the University of Wisconsin and Connecticut College.

