A-level results: Battle Abbey School students celebrate success

Battle Abbey students celebrated getting their A-level results today (Thursday, August 15) after the school said the grades were stronger than expected.

The school said, despite harder examinations this year, 80 per cent of candidates achieved grades of A* to C with nearly a third of all entries graded at A*/A and more than half of Btec grades at distinction level.

Students from Battle Abbey School with their results SUS-190815-113041001

A spokesman for the school said: “There were many fantastic personal bests too and, once again, our value-added statistics proved hugely encouraging.

“Congratulations are due, in particular, to a number of impressive candidates. Victoria secured A*AAA and is off to Southampton University to study maths and Amy’s amazing A*A*A has secured her place at Imperial College, also to study maths.

“The school’s talented artists had equal success and Jowin, with A*AA, is going to the Instituto Marangoni London to study fashion design while Natalie, whose A*AB, will see her go to Glasgow School of Art to study fine art and printmaking.

“The range of subjects and top university destinations is especially pleasing this year. For example, Thomas has been accepted to study civil engineering at Bath, Matthew is off to Kent to study law and Mia has secured a coveted place at Exeter University to study English. Added to that, George’s place at Goldsmith’s has been confirmed to study international relations and Michael’s place at Swansea to study accounting and finance is also secure.

Students from Battle Abbey School with their results SUS-190815-113028001

“Other students have places to study applied psychology, bio-medical sciences, architecture, marine zoology and music as well as midwifery, computer game design and theatre and performance.

“Of a more vocational nature Charlie is taking a place at the National College for MotorSport at Silverstone to study Mechanical Engineering with Motorsport Technology, while Sam has been offered a highly prized Real Estate Apprenticeship in Dubai.”

Some of Battle Abbey School’s departments registered particularly pleasing results, the school said.

The spokesman added: “Patrick Tucker Wall, in his first year in post as Head of Art, saw A* - B grades across the board with the vast majority of his candidates getting A* grades.

“Our nationally recognised maths department continued its run of form with all further maths candidates securing A* or A and our modern linguists also put in a fantastic showing with all students receiving A or B grades.

“According to the latest Government produced league table reported on the BBC, Battle Abbey School is ranked as the top secondary school in East Sussex, West Sussex and Kent for pupil progress and achievement at A-level.

“In real terms, the figures indicate how much progress students who studied A-levels at schools and colleges made between completing their GCSEs and the end of their A-level studies, compared to similar students across England.

“Overall for the progress scores Battle Abbey School was ranked first in the whole of Sussex and Kent and came in at number 26th nationally out of nearly 4,500 schools.”

