These are the Hastings sites currently available to let from the council

Hastings Borough Council is advertising a number of premises to let, including the former site of controversially-closed town centre toilets.

Land at Harold Place is available for renting from the council, as a potential site for a restaurant or retail development.

6 Bank Buildings, Hastings town centre. Photo courtesy of Hastings Borough Council. SUS-191018-110123001

The 3,900 sq ft site is being advertised for a guide rent of £50,000 per annum, with the potential for a three-storey building subject to planning permission.

The first floor of 6 Bank Buildings, in the town centre, is also available to let.

The accommodation comprises of an open plan office, meeting room, server room, kitchen and cloakrooms with a total area of 2,372ft².

Old Town Hall, Hastings

It is available to let via a new lease by negotiation at a rent of £17,000 per annum.

Old Town Hall, in High Street, is also on the market having been vacant since October 2018.

The Grade II listed building ideal for a number of uses subject to planning permission and listed building consent.

The two-storey building includes a lift to the first floor and comprises 1,666ft² (154.8m²) Net Internal Area.

Offices in Muriel Matters House, on the seafront, are also available to rent.

The first floor suite comprises first floor open plan offices with a total area of 1,685ft² (156.5m²).

The site is available to let via a new lease by negotiation at a rent of £29,500 per annum all inclusive. The rent includes business rates, electricity, heating, buildings insurance and maintenance/cleaning of the common parts.

A room in Hastings Town Hall, Queens Road, is available to let through the council.

The room/office on the second floor measures 260.5ft² (24.2m2). The licence fee is £2,589.40 per annum (payable monthly), which includes business rates, electricity, heating and cleaning but not telephone/broadband. It also includes use of toilets and shared kitchen facilities.

Seafront catering premises in Breeds Place have also become available a the tenant of the council-owned café opposite Pelham Place car park is marketing their business for sale.

Sites will also soon become available at Castleham Business Centre East and the new Sidney Little Road Business Incubator Hub, currently in development.