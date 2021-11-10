St Leonards takeaway shop scoops award at 2021 British Kebab Awards

Batman Grill in St Leonards wins the British Kebab Awards 2021, the third year in a row that it's won the award. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Batman Grill, in Battle Road, was shortlisted in the Best Kebab Restaurant Regional category and managed to come out as winner, alongside two other shops in the region.

It is not the first time the business has been recognised.

At last year’s British Kebab Awards, Batman Grill won the Chef of the Year accolade and was high commended in the Just Eat Best Delivery Award category.

The shop was also given the Best Delivery prize at 2019’s British Kebab Awards and had been shortlisted for several awards.

In March, when the shop found out it had been shortlisted for an award this year, Emin Yalcin, owner of Batman Grill, said: “We have had great success over the years and our support is growing stronger every year.

“Since Covid began, we have got involved in supporting our community. This involved sending out more than 3,000 meals to all staff and departments at the Conquest Hospital. ”

Batman Grill also took part in Marcus Rashford’s #nokidgoeshungry campaign and fed 125 kids during that week free of charge.