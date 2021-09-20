See inside new Hastings speciality grocer shop

Red Basil Artisanal Grocers, Robertson Street, Hastings. SUS-210920-123825001

Red Basil Artisanal Grocers, in Robertson Street, also has an art gallery featuring work by local artists, which are availble to buy.

Nevi Popova, from the shop, said: “We offer complimentary herbs to customers, one of which is the rare red basil.

“One day a customer tried it and came back very happy, saying it was ‘out of this world’ due to its aroma and texture, which is how we got the inspiration for our name.

Nevi Popova

“Red Basil is a small family-run artisanal grocers meaning that we source unique food products, with a focus on high quality ingredients and a huge range of vegan, gluten free, keto and other specialty diets.

“We have a lot of Italian, Spanish, Greek and other Mediterranean foods, as well as a huge selection of small, independent British brands, the majority of which you won’t find in supermarkets.

“Our shop is only small but you can find almost everything here, including obscure ingredients you see in recipes which you may have never heard of before.

“If there’s something we don’t stock currently we try and get it in for our customers.