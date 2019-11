Bexhill shoppers have been warned to stay away from Ravenside Retail Park after strong winds caused damage to a roof.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it has been on the scene since around 1.05pm, dealing with corrugated roof sheets that had become dislodged.

A spokesman described the affected building as a 'dangerous structure'.

A tweet from Bexhill Fire station said people should stay avoid the area until further notice.