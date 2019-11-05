Primark responds to reports of second Hastings store

Primark has responded to reports which suggest it is planning to open another store in Hastings in the next 12 months.

After the retail giant published its annual results for 2019, a number of websites, including the Mirror Online, reported that Hastings was among 19 places where Primark was planning to open a new store in 2020.

In Primark’s report, Hastings was listed under the heading ‘new store openings’, alongside Bluewater, Belfast and Milton Keynes.

However, a spokesman for the retailer said this related to the four UK stores opened in 2019, which took the tally of stores to 189.

He said Primark has no plans to open another store in the town and added that any reporting about a new store was due to ‘confusion’.

A new Primark store in the town would have come as a surprise given it opened one in Priory Meadow in March this year.

In 2020, Primark plans to open a new store in Manchester, as well as 16 across mainland Europe and the US.

