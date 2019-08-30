Post Office speaks out over Ore branch closure

Post Office has responded to concerns raised over the closure of its branch in Ore.

The Old London Road branch has been closed since August 15, but Post Office said it is working hard to restore the service in the area as soon as possible.

A Post Office spokesman said: “Ore has been temporarily closed since August 15 due to the premises, that we do not own, being unexpectedly withdrawn for Post Office use at short notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience the temporary closure at short notice has caused.

“We understand how important a Post Office is to a community and we would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to restore a Post Office in that area as soon as possible. We are in discussions with local retailers.

“Any retailer interested in incorporating a Post Office in their premises should email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or 0333 345 5560, then select option 2.

“In the meantime alternative Post Office branches include Old Town Hastings and Malvern Way.”