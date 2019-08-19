New store to open in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Hastings

A new shop is opening in Priory Meadow this month.

Muffin Break will be moving into the 2,109 sq ft unit adjacent to Boots and plans to open next Thursday (August 29).

Its menu offers a range of freshly baked muffins, cakes and cookies, alongside various savoury options including soups, sandwiches and wraps.

On its opening day Muffin Break will be giving away 50 golden tickets to the first 50 customers through the door.

Those lucky winners will be treated to a variety of prizes including free coffees, muffins and much more.

Parents and children are invited to come down to meet the famous Muffin Man mascot, who will be on-hand to offer delicious samples and pose for photos.

Stuart Mitchell, director at NewRiver, owners of Priory Meadow, said: “We are delighted that Muffin Break is the third new store to open in our Hastings scheme so far in 2019 along with Primark and Yours Clothing.

“Priory Meadow is currently bucking national and regional footfall trends, consequently attracting national retailers such as Muffin Break, and negotiations are also on-going with two more national retailers to come into the scheme.

“The positive news come despite growing competition from online shopping and larger towns in the area.

“Muffin Break plays an important part in expanding our food and beverage mix and is a welcome addition that we are sure will be enjoyed by our shoppers”

Michelle Orr, Muffin Break marketing manager, said: “We’re so pleased to be offering something different to the people of Hastings.

“Our café bakeries are owned by our carefully selected, locally based franchisees, meaning our customers will receive a friendly, welcoming, local coffee shop experience every time they visit. We pride ourselves on offering our customers high quality, freshly baked food from scratch, which is made on site daily and will excite and delight our customers.”

