New St Leonards KFC - this is where and when it’s opening

The fast food outlet will open at noon today (Wednesday, December 15), within Asda in Battle Road.

The new restaurant will be operated by EG Group, KFC’s largest franchisee in Western Europe.

A new KFC is opening in St Leonards

Ann Cooper, KFC brand manager at EG Group, said: “KFC is a fantastic brand and this opening in St Leonards demonstrates its strong growth potential, while further cementing EG Group’s position as Western Europe’s largest franchisee.

“It will allow us to not only better service existing fans of the much-loved brand, but also introduce KFC’s iconic fried chicken to many new customers in the community.”

Normal trading hours after today will be Monday to Friday, 10.30am till 11pm, Saturday, 10.30am till 10pm and Sunday, 10.30am till 4pm.

Asda in St Leonards. SUS-211213-111256001