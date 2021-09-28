New East Sussex Lord Lieutenant visits adventure park in Hailsham
The newly appointed Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex visited a Hailsham adventure park today.
East Sussex Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman visited Knockhatch Adventure Park today (Tuesday, September 28).
The Lord Lieutenant said, “I was delighted to visit Knockhatch Adventure Park - for over 20 years Knockhatch has been an East Sussex favourite, and a wonderful day out for families.
“As a local business, Knockhatch provides employment to over 100 people, attracts thousands of tourists and supports local suppliers.”
The Lord Lieutenant also used the visit to learn about the new Explore Wealden programme which showcases and promotes the best attractions, historic sites, towns, vineyards and restaurants across Wealden District.
The initiative provides support to local businesses as the tourism and hospitality sector seeks to recover from a very difficult 18 months.
He said, “I am looking forward to hearing about the programme’s progress and plans for the future.”
Visit explorewealden.com or knockhatch.com to find out more.