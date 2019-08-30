New café-bakery opens its doors in Hastings town centre

A new café-bakery chain opened its doors in Hastings yesterday (Thursday, August 29).

Muffin Break has taken over the 2,109 sq ft unit adjacent to Boots in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, and started welcoming its first customers from 10am.

Opening of Muffin Break in Priory Meadow. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-190830-110143001

The café’s menu offers a range of freshly baked muffins, cakes and cookies, alongside various savoury options including soups, sandwiches and wraps.

To celebrate it opening day, Muffin Break gave away 50 golden tickets to the first 50 customers through the door. Those lucky winners were treated to a variety of prizes including free coffees, muffins and much more.

The Muffin Man mascot was also on hand to offer samples and pose for photos.

Stuart Mitchell, director at NewRiver, owners of Priory Meadow, said: “We are delighted that Muffin Break is the third new store to open in our Hastings scheme so far in 2019 along with Primark and Yours Clothing.

Opening of Muffin Break in Priory Meadow. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-190830-110121001

“Priory Meadow is currently bucking national and regional footfall trends, consequently attracting national retailers such as Muffin Break, and negotiations are also on-going with two more national retailers to come into the scheme.

“The positive news comes despite growing competition from online shopping and larger towns in the area.

“Muffin Break plays an important part in expanding our food and beverage mix and is a welcome addition that we are sure will be enjoyed by our shoppers”

Michelle Orr, Muffin Break marketing manager, added: “We’re so pleased to be offering something different to the people of Hastings. Our café bakeries are owned by our carefully selected, locally based franchisees, meaning our customers will receive a friendly, welcoming, local coffee shop experience every time they visit.

Opening of Muffin Break in Priory Meadow. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-190830-110110001

“We pride ourselves on offering our customers high quality, freshly baked food from scratch, which is made on site daily and will excite and delight our customers.

Shoppers can find out more information and the latest news by following Priory Meadow on Facebook @priorymeadowshoppingcentre or visiting priorymeadow.com.