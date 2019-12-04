Nationwide to close Little Common branch

Nationwide Building Society has confirmed it will be closing its Little Common branch.

The Cooden Sea Road branch will be closed in March next year.

A spokesperson for Nationwide Building Society said: “We will shortly be writing to our members who regularly use this branch to advise them of this decision.

“The way people use branches is changing and, in the case of Little Common, we have seen transactions decline by 18 per cent over five years. A significant number of members are also already using our Bexhill-on-Sea branch, which is in close proximity.

“To ensure we bring the latest facilities to members, we will be refurbishing our Bexhill-on-Sea branch in the new year which forms part of our commitment to maintaining our branch network. Since 2017 we have upgraded over 150 branches and invested around £150 million.”

The announcement comes nine months after Nationwide vowed to retain a branch in any town or city where it currently has a presence for at least two years. The Bexhill branch will now serve as that one.