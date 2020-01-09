Former owner of popular Bexhill café to bring ‘good times’ back to the town

The former owner of No.48, in Bexhill town centre, is looking to reach out to customers once again.

The popular café, in Devonshire Road, closed in August 2019 after owner Andy Rimmer decided not to renew the lease following discussions with the landlord.

However, six months later, Andy is preparing to return with quiz nights and live music.

He said: “I have been approached by so many people asking if I have found an alternative venue and although I have been trying, financial pressures of operating business means that sensible practical decisions have so far ruled out the sites I have explored.

“The venue is sorely missed by many in the area and from further afield. There were so many special nights with a super atmosphere enjoyed by thousands of people through the years. The venue had a heartbeat thanks to the people who attended, supported, performed and worked there.

“However there is always another way. We have taken the positive aspects of the ‘good times’ to continue them being created all around Bexhill, in some super venues.”

Andy has been supported by Music’s Not Dead, another local business who Andy says have found ‘an alternative route to provide fantastic service in Bexhill.

Andy added: “While it is still early on in our nomadic existence we are grateful for the support received from the public and venues; The Manor Barn, The Town Square Social Club, The Athletic Club, The Polegrove (home of Bexhill United football club) and The Cooden Beach Sports and Social Club which will be hosting our first event of the year, rhythm and soul band The Deep Sea Drivers on Friday, January 17.

“We are looking to working with more establishments in the area for the benefit of all, in the coming months.

“It is rewarding working with people who are also working very hard, often on a voluntary basis, for the benefit of their members and patrons.

“As anyone who has worked in the catering, service and hospitality sector will testify, it can be very hard work. This formula seems to be benefiting everyone, with smiles on faces, and many musicians enjoying the opportunity to perform in different venues.

“Working together, combining forces makes us stronger and helps us achieve more. This can only be good news for everyone.

“We are certainly looking forward to 2020 and helping make many more happy memories.”