Dragons' Den success as Sussex business secures £60k investment on the BBC2 show

Two Sussex-based entrepreneurs have secured £60k investment for their business after appearing on Dragons' Den at the weekend.

Jacqueline Barleycorn from Worthing, West Sussex, founded The Great British Porridge Co in 2018, which produces 100 per cent natural, no added sugar, gluten and dairy free instant porridges.

Jacqueline Barleycorn in her kitchen. Photo by Ruby-Roux Photography

She and her business partner Matt Hunt, who is also founder of The Protein Ball Co., endured a one and a half hour grilling in the den on the BBC2 show , which was aired on Sunday.

Their pitch included bears dancing to playful music wearing Union Flags and saw all five Dragons making offers.

After much deliberation, Jacqueline and Matt chose to work with Tej Lalvani who offered the pair £60,000 for a 22 per cent share of the business.

Jacqueline said: “The whole experience was terrifying.

"They tore our figures and business plan to pieces and we felt sure we'd walk away with nothing, so we couldn't believe it when every Dragon made us an offer!

“We had done our homework and we knew that Tej was a food and nutrition specialist who has great global connections.

"We feel he is very current and understands today's trends and emerging markets.

"He has a great energy and vibrancy and takes a personal interest in his investments.

"We also know that Tej is a massive porridge fan and certainly loved the taste of ours.

"It was a hard decision, but Tej seemed the right person to help us take our business to the next level."

The Great British Porridge Co products are sold in Sainsbury's, Wholefoods Market, Selfridges and Harrods, with export deals in five countries.

Jacqueline and Matt will be using the investment to develop new products, maximise marketing opportunities and increase sales overseas.

They said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Tej and look forward to seeing how we can move the business forward with this investment and his expertise.”

