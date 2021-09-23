This is how much a 1-bedroom St Leonards flat has sold for at auction

The leasehold flat, at the rear of the 15 Park Lane Mansions block in Eversfield Place, St Leonards, sold for £41,000.

It was among 161 lots listed across southern England by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.

Two acres of land north of Battery Hill at Fairlight also sold for £81,000.

This was £71,000 more than the guide price and attracted 51 bids.

The average Hastings house price in June was £251,853, Land Registry figures show – a 5.1% increase on May.