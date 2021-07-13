This is everything you need to know about the proposed development.

Where is it?

The company has secured an option agreement to acquire 553-acres of privately owned woodland at Oldhouse Warren off Balcombe Road, Worth, Crawley..

This shot of another Center Parcs shows what the proposed Crawley site could look like. Photo: Centre Parcs

When could it be finished?

Up to 900 lodges could be built in Worth with the development taking at least five years to complete, subject to planning permission being granted. A planning application is likely to be put in next summer and, at the earliest, the site may open its doors in 2026.

What could be built on the site?

The site at Oldhouse Warren will include lodges, a range of indoor and outdoor leisure facilities, a Subtropical Swimming Paradise, a variety of restaurants and shops and an Aqua Sana Spa, Center Parcs said.

Will it create jobs?

The development is expected to cost between £350m and £400m and create approximately 1,500 permanent local jobs once operational and a further 1,000 jobs during construction.

Center Parcs’ CEO, Martin Dalby, said: “It is really exciting to have identified a potential site for another Center Parcs village in the UK. The proposal we will be submitting will create a significant number of jobs and bring major benefits to the local and national economy.”

What do people think?

Mims Davies, Mid Sussex MP said the park, which Center Parcs hopes to build in Worth, near Crawley, would drive tourism and holidays to the area – supporting the local economy and employment.

Reacting to the park’s announcement, she said: “Center Parcs has announced it has identified a site in Mid Sussex area for its new UK location – its sixth site and a £350 million investment – subject to planning.

“A massive potential rocket for our local economy and jobs with more tourism and holidays coming here.”

Mid Sussex District Council Leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said the site could be a ‘huge boost’ for Sussex’s economy.

He added: “Center Parcs has announced it has identified a site in Mid Sussex for its sixth UK location in what could be a £350m investment.

“There is a rigorous planning process ahead, but their interest is a huge boost for the Sussex economy as it recovers from the pandemic.”

Crawley MP Henry Smith said the development would have a ‘significant impact’ on the area.

He added: “I’ve only seen the general Centre Parc’s proposal for Oldhouse Warren, the woods are in Mid Sussex District Council’s area and the constituency MP is Jeremy Quin, nevertheless it would have a significant impact on Crawley.