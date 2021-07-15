Is Wilko opening a shop in Hastings? Popular chain store ends speculation
Rumours of Wilko opening one of its popular stores in Hastings have been common for some time.
It seems that every time a large vacant unit becomes available, word spreads that Wilko has its eye on it.
Most recently, it was suggested the former Peacocks store in Queens Road could be the site.
The Observer contacted Wilko this week to establish if it had plans to open a store.
Unfortunately, the news was not good for Wilko shoppers.
A spokesman said: “At the moment we’ve no plans to open a wilko store in Hastings. Customers can shop with wilko at the nearby Eastbourne stores or online at wilko.com.”
See also: This is how Hastings’ Debenham’s building could house shops, cinema and a restaurant - and why it could boost footfall for all town centre shops