Is Wilko opening a shop in Hastings? Popular chain store ends speculation

It seems that every time a large vacant unit becomes available, word spreads that Wilko has its eye on it.

Most recently, it was suggested the former Peacocks store in Queens Road could be the site.

The Observer contacted Wilko this week to establish if it had plans to open a store.

The old Peacocks building in Queens Road, Hastings SUS-210715-135504001

Unfortunately, the news was not good for Wilko shoppers.

A spokesman said: “At the moment we’ve no plans to open a wilko store in Hastings. Customers can shop with wilko at the nearby Eastbourne stores or online at wilko.com.”