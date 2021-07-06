Hastings Debenhams building 100 flats and retail plan revealed

Since then many have speculated about what they would like to see replace the landmark building.

Independent property consultancy Allsop was involved in the sale of the building which attracted 30 viewings.

This lead to nine bids and the sale of the building for £2.6 million.

Allsops has revealed the new owner plans to continue to use the ground floor for retail and will create almost 100 flats on the upper floors.

Allsops said: “ Last year, Allsop was involved in the sale of two Debenhams department stores; one in Hastings and the other in Worcester, both on behalf of Receivers.

“Hastings comprised a 100,000 sq ft store situated in a secondary position within the town centre – the construction of the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in 1997 moved the prime pitch away from the store and affected its success.

“Despite a large, effectively vacant building in the heart of a seaside town which has been lacking in any inward investment for many years, this property attracted huge interest – 30 viewings lead to 9 bids and the property eventually sold for £2,600,000.

“The buyer intends to maintain the retail use on the ground floor and create almost 100 flats within the upper parts – hopefully this approach will re-invigorate the town by bringing more people into the centre.”

1. Debenhams in Hastings 2/12/20 SUS-200212-101802001 Buy photo

2. Debenhams in Hastings reopens on April 12 2021 for its closing down sale. SUS-211204-150554001 Buy photo

3. Debenhams in Hastings 2/12/20 SUS-200212-101908001 Buy photo

4. Hastings town centre pictured at the end of England's second lockdown on 2/12/20. Queue for Debenhams SUS-200212-143524001 Buy photo