3-bed Hastings house sold at auction generates ‘strong interest from bidders’

A three-bedroom, end-terrace, Hastings house has been sold at auction.

By Mike Mackenzie
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 5:29 pm

The home at 26 Brackendale, in the Clive Vale area, went under the gavel at £186,000 after being offered jointly by Emson Land and Property Auctioneers with PCM.

A spokesman said: “This lot generated strong interest with our bidders who recognised that although the house would benefit from some modernisation and refurbishment it would be ideal for owner-occupation or investment once all work had been completed.”

