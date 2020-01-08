Bexhill care home’s ‘robust’ plan to improve following CQC inspection

A care home in Bexhill has put in a ‘robust’ action plan to improve its service to its residents following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Richmond, in Collington Lane East, was inspected in November with a report published recently.

Overall the home was rated as ‘requires improvement’ but was rated ‘good’ for being safe, effective and caring.

In their report, inspectors said: “Care plans were not all personalised and not all contained up to date information to guide staff on how best to support them with their assessed needs.

“Other examples where specific health problems had not been considered and had the potential to impact on people’s well-being were identified to the manager during the inspection.”

A spokesman for MHA, which owns the home, said: “The CQC recognised the care given to residents was rated ‘good’ in being safe, caring and effective, saying ‘Everyone we spoke to was consistent in their views that staff were kind, caring and supportive. People were relaxed and comfortable in the company of staff and were treated with respect. People’s independence was considered important by all staff and their privacy and dignity was also promoted. People were encouraged to go out and meet family and friends.’

“A number of the issues picked up by the CQC inspection had already been identified by the new manager, such as the review of care plans and the ongoing management of the staff team.

“These form part of our robust action plan to make sure that all five areas inspected by CQC are rated ‘good’ at the next inspection.

“MHA Richmond is also undergoing an extensive refurbishment programme of bedrooms, lounges and other communal areas to improve the physical environment for residents.”

