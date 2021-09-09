Bexhill care home rated as one of the top 20 in south east - here is why

Pictured top are Jodie Forbes, recruitment administrator, Wendy Middleton, activities co-ordinator, and Claire Wells, senior carer. Bottom are residents Stella Farrance and Valerie Aley SUS-210909-113950001

Earlsfield Court, in Brooklands Road, was named as a Top 20 Care Home in the south east as part of the Carehome.co.uk Awards 2021.

In addition, Cinnamon Care Collection, which runs the home, was named a Top 20 Mid-Sized Care Home Group for the fourth consecutive year.

Carehome.co.uk selected its award winners based on reviews by residents, their families and friends.

Care homes were rated against a range of criteria including care and support, residents being treated with dignity, staff, facilities, activities and value for money.

Carehome.co.uk said Earlsfield Court scored an impressive 10/10.

The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2021 are based on more than 109,000 reviews received from residents and their family and friends between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021.

Rebecca Charman, general Manager of Earlsfield Court, said: “Receiving this award based upon reviews made by residents, their families and friends is a fantastic external endorsement.

“I hope it provides reassurance to families who are considering our care home for a loved one as our group’s strong leadership ensures the highest levels of individual care for our residents.

“We have exceptionally high standards across all of our homes and our teams work tirelessly to provide the very best support and happiness to residents.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager at carehome.co.uk said: “We now have over 200,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are like.

“Reviews of Earlsfield Court show they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the South East. It is such a big achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”