American diner to open in Hastings town centre

An independent American diner is set to open in Hastings town centre.

Downtown American Diner will be opening in 39 Robertson Street at 6pm on Friday (June 14).

Downtown American Diner will be opening on Friday

Owner Mark Straughan, of Hastings, said: “It’s exciting for the town.

“The idea came along because I was in the town with my boys and they were saying they were hungry. I didn’t want to take them to KFC, McDonalds or the Chinese place so I thought there was a gap in the market.

“I’ve posted a few bits on Facebook and the reaction has been unbelievable.

“Even the last few days, we’ve had people popping their heads in wishing us luck.

“I believe people have been waiting for this.”

Mark said he purchased the premises, which was previously Hoagies Reloaded café, in November to give the community a hub – a place they could access free wifi, have a coffee, or a bite to eat while enjoying a beer.

The building has been completely rejuvenated under Mark’s ownership with chequered flooring, red leather seating booths and a bar. Each table also had a jukebox in which 20p for a selected song will be donated to a local charity every month.

Mark added: “We’re trying to be a community-based hub.

“We want it to be somewhere where people can come in and chill out. It’s not going to be a bar. People can just come in, sit down and have something to eat while enjoying a drink.

“We’re looking at the American theme and serving American-style waffles and pancakes but we’re also doing more traditional fry-ups for those that want it. Then later in the day we’ll have food including hot dogs, burgers, ribs.

“We’re trying to cater for everyone so we’ll have vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options too.

“We’ve got plans for the future but at the moment we’re looking to host children’s parties and giving support to the people who need it.”

The new restaurant will be opening in an area of the town known, appropriately, as America Ground following the Great Storm in 1287.

Downtown American Diner will be open from 8.30am to 11pm each day.

