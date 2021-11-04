The holiday specialist will offer daily flights from Gatwick to both Antalya and Dalaman from as little as GBP 59,00.

“This is a win-win situation: Gatwick passengers can enjoy attractive and direct connections to the most beautiful destinations in Turkey and SunExpress can offer our services in an underserved market,” says Peter Glade, SunExpress’ Commercial Director. “Look forward, London: The country offers everything that makes for a successful holiday: crystal-clear water, beautiful beaches, excellent cuisine and unbeatable value for money.”

David Bell, Airline Business Development Manager, Gatwick Airport said: “Turkey is among our most popular destinations at Gatwick, being a fantastic location for family holidays, couples’ retreats and getaways with friends. We are delighted Sun Express will be flying to Dalaman and Antalya next summer, providing passengers across London and the South East with another option to enjoy the beauty of Turkey.”

The flights are already for sale on the sunexpress.com website, via tour operators and travel agencies. During preseason, the airline will take off to Antalya and Dalaman three times a week, from May 2022, SunExpress will offer daily connections to both destinations.

About SunExpress

SunExpress was founded in 1989 as a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines and is one of the leading providers of charter and holiday flights to Turkey. The holiday specialist currently serves a route network of around 51 international destinations with its modern Boeing 737 fleet.