Top names at Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival

Tez Ilyas

Now in its sixth year the festival which moved online last summer has become one of the most well received comedy festivals in the UK.

The event is co-directed by Chris Young and Jake Alexander.

Chris said: “After six years the independently run festival has organically grown, and this year is no exception with 30 comedians performing their full shows across four venues over five days, many of which are Edinburgh Fringe previews, tour shows and work in progress shows by established comics and TV names.

“Headline shows this year include Tez Ilyas, Tony Law as well as Maisie Adam, Sean McLoughlin, Thanyia Moore, Fiona Allen, Helen Bauer, President Obonjo, Garett Millerick and many more.

“This year’s venues include, Electric Palace Cinema, The Crypt, Albion and The Jenny Lind Garden.

“You can book tickets from £5 at www.hastingsfringecomedyfestival.com”

Jake added: “We are so excited to bring you this year’s festival after a very challenging year for the live arts. We have curated a funny vibrant programme of shows for all to enjoy. Please support and share the festival details with all your friends and family. We will see you there’’.

Pick up a free programme now available across Hastings and St Leonards. Visit www.hastingsfringecomedyfestival.com for more info and for ticket links and start to plan your fringe.