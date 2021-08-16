The Vaccines to play Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion
Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery present The Vaccines at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion as part of the #ReviveLive Music Tour supporting artists and crews to get out and play grassroots music venues in front of audiences once again across the UK.
The Vaccines are Justin Young (vocals, guitar), Freddie Cowan (guitar, vocals), Árni Árnason (bass, vocals), Tim Lanham (keyboards) and Yoann Intoni (drums).
A spokesman said: “Since the band’s inception, they have sold over two million records worldwide, cementing their position as torch carriers for British guitar music in the modern era. The Vaccines will release their new album, Back In Love City, on September 10.”
General on sale: Friday 13 August, 9am