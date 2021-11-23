The Rattonians counting down to Eastbourne stage return

The Rattonians

Their stage return will be A Christmas Spectacular at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, from December 1-4.

“The team have loved being back together and working hard on their forthcoming production,” says producer Melanie Adams.

“Having had to cancel so many shows it has been a joy to see the energy and talent of so many coming back to rehearsals and keen to be back on the stage.

“The show is packed with musical favourites in the first half, including Anything Goes, Copacabana, Spamalot, Half A Sixpence to name but a few.

“The second half is a celebration of Christmas with big production numbers, spectacular costumes and a visit from Santa.

“Favourite performers including Alex Adams, Laura Sivers, Star Bray, Damon Willer, Dan Garnham, Jonathan Stephens, Nick Hollands, are heading a cast of over 40!”

There will be choreography from Jan Lynton and Debbie Adams with big colourful production numbers.

“The group are supporting Rotary Charities with programme sales. It has been a tough year for fundraising for local charities and The Rattonians hope to be able to make a difference and ensure that support can be given to those who need it in the community.

“The show promises to be an uplifting, energetic and spectacular visit to the theatre for all ages.”

Tickets are available from The Royal Hippodrome Theatre box office, 01323 802020 or online at [email protected]