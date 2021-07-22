Romeo & Juliet to take to Fairlight Hall stage

IMOGEN OPIE will play Juliet

A company spokesman said: “Our ethos is to bring high-end, accessible outdoor productions of some of our greatest classical works to rural communities with energy and accuracy.

“Breathing new life into the verse, we aim to communicate how these timeless masterpieces are still relevant today by engaging audiences both young and old.

“Live, original music is at the core of our productions, which are entirely faithful to the original text. A company of highly skilled actor-musicians breathe vitality into our favourite classical works. A Duke’s Theatre Company production will excite and engage everyone.

“Do you believe in love at first sight? Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers dream of happy-ever-after in the face of bitter divisions and bloody consequences.

“This desperate pair are ready to risk everything for true love…

“Who can forget their first love? The way your heart felt like it might explode at any moment.

“Or that knot in your stomach when you yearned to see them again?

“Romeo & Juliet captures the passion, energy and heartbreak of young love like no play since.

“Have any lovers sparked such joy and such sorrow?

“Packed with live music, uproarious comedy and heartbreak, this vital and energised theatre production from The Duke’s Theatre Company promises to pack a punch whilst delivering the classical text with modern clarity and relevance.

“This is a story as current and relatable today as it was when it was first performed over 400 years ago. Be prepared to fall in love all over again!”

Doors open one hour before the performance. Feel free to arrive early and take advantage of the venue’s grounds and surroundings. Blankets, cushions, low-backed outdoor chairs, etc, are encouraged.

“We welcome the popping of champagne and devouring of picnics before and after the performance and during the interval,” a spokesman said.

The performance runs at two hours, (including a 20-minute interval).

The company are ready whatever the weather will bring.

“For your own comfort it’s a good idea to bring warm clothing and waterproofs. Umbrellas might block the view for others so ponchos/raincoats are a better option.

“The performance will proceed in light to moderate rain.

“There may be a show stop if weather makes audibility impossible but we will resume as soon as possible.

“If it’s deemed unsafe to perform for any more than 25 minutes in total, The Duke’s Theatre Company will offer a refund upon receipt of a request sent to [email protected]”

Tickets: adult £17.50, concessions £15, family ticket (four people) £60.