Polegate Drama Group promise their 50th family pantomime

Spokesman Tony Flood said: “After having no panto last year due to Covid, Polegate Drama Group are back with a bang. Their Cinderella will enable audiences to boo, hiss, laugh and marvel at the outrageous shenanigans and fabulous costumes as Cinders changes from rags to riches. And there’s a live band, too!”

The panto is directed by David Buck and choreographed by Sue Wood while the musical director is Michelle Radley. Performances are at 7.30pm on January 15, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 and at 2.30pm on January 15, 16, 22 and 23. Tickets are £12 adults and £8 children and are available online at www.polegatedramagroup.com or by telephoning 01323 483348 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday or in person at Polegate Community Centre office from 10am-3pm, Monday-Friday.