New season of delights at Eastbourne Theatres

Groan Ups_Pamela Raith Photography

A spokesman said: “The spring season is packed with a huge range of theatre shows for all tastes so you’re sure to find something to delight!

“There are musicals to tempt including the multi-award-winning iconic show CHICAGO (February 14-19), an Eastbourne debut for ABBA musical Mamma Mia! (March 1-12), global hit School of Rock (April 12-16), smash-hit Broadway musical comedy The Addams Family (May 10-14), Bat Out of Hell featuring Meat Loaf’s and Jim Steinman’s powerhouse anthems (May 24-28) plus the award-winning SIX (May 31-June 5).

“Dance fans rejoice as the original Irish dance phenomenon Lord of the Dance celebrates 25 years (March 29-April 3) and jigs into the Congress plus Strictly stars Anton and Erin (February 25) return with Showtime. And there are arias and cadenzas to soar the spirit with Russian State Opera’s Aida (March 15) and Carmen (March 16) and English Touring Opera’s La Boheme (May 16) and The Golden Cockerel (May 17)

“Drama lovers have choice at the Devonshire Park including the captivating and devastatingly funny An Hour and a Half Late (March 7-12) starring Olivier Award winners Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee, thrilling Gothic horror classic Frankenstein (March 15-19) and Catch Me if you Can (May 9-14) featuring a stunning cast including Patrick Duffy (Dallas) and Linda Purl (Happy Days, Homeland) who fly in from Hollywood especially for the tour.

“There are laughs aplenty with Mischief Theatre’s celebrated comedy about growing up, Groan Ups (February 21-26), comics Romesh Ranganathan (March 25-26), Rob Beckett (April 23) and Barry Humphries (April 28-29) who reveals the Man Behind the Mask, Julian Clary (April 3), Jasper Carrott (March 17) and kids comedy with David Walliam’s Billionaire Boy (March 24-27).

“For something completely different the acclaimed The Three Inch Fools make their Devonshire Park debut with Robin Hood (March 3-5), a wildly-inventive retelling of the British folktale featuring musical instruments and quick costume changes from the talented cast of five.”