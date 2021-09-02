Mayhem, madness, and marvel as The Play That Goes Wrong hits Eastbourne

The Play That Goes Wrong

Review: The Play That Goes Wrong, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, until Saturday 4th September

Mayhem, madness, and marvel! Mischief Theatre’s flagship production is back in Eastbourne ready to fill your evening with laughter, gasps, and hysterics!

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ has every intention of going right. A gritty murder has taken place on the evening of an engagement party, it’s a classic murder mystery set up. However, the following events are not the usual murder mystery antics!

Excitement fills the auditorium as dramatic music plays to a backdrop of a lavish manor house set. Nigel Hook’s original set design is a piece of art in more ways than one. Grand and detailed, it sets the scene for ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor’ spectacularly, but with so many hidden gems, it takes theatre spectacle to a whole new level!

The production’s charm comes in the form of the characters within Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society. Each one has their own unique quirks and there is a lot of pressure on the actors to replicate the now, well-known, popular characteristics. The touring cast are fantastic, performing all the character traits with such energy and enthusiasm, you can’t help but smile. A particular mention goes to the two leading ladies April Hughes, playing Sandra, and Laura Kirman, playing Annie. Feisty and comical, their energetic exchange in Act 2 is a unique highlight. The whole cast’s comic timing is flawless, witty and a joy to watch from start to finish.

The feeling of joy was accurately summarised by one boy as he asked his parents excitedly whilst leaving the theatre, ‘can we see it again?’. ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ is the perfect piece to escape to a world of farcical and good-hearted nonsense! Leaving you wanting to smile and laugh repeatedly. Highly recommended and at the Congress Theatre for one week only!