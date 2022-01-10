Level 42 confirm Hastings date

LEVEL 42

Tickets are available from aegpresents.co.uk.

Spokesman Chris Hewlett said: “The Lessons In Live tour follows the hugely successful, albeit delayed by Covid, From Eternity To Here tour which celebrated the band’s fifth decade.

“Mark King is a musician who has truly created a sound and style all of his own and is in constant demand, both from the fans and from his peers. He was a special guest on Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins’ record.

“Level 42 is a band with nothing to prove, but all the desire to continue their run at the top. To date, the band and Mark have released 14 studio albums, seven live albums, the Sirens’ EP and six compilation albums, had 18 top-40 singles, including the era-defining Lessons in Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family and Hot Water, sold out Wembley Arena for a total of 21 nights and sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide. In short, they have proven to be one of the most successful British bands ever and it is clear they continue to set the benchmark for British jazz funk.

“The Lessons In Live UK tour in 2022 is a chance for the band’s fans to check in once again with a truly class act. Don’t miss them!”

The longtime frontman for the British funk-pop group Level 42, Mark King was born in Cowes, England, on October 20 1958. A one-time drummer, upon co-founding Level 42 in 1980 he moved to the bass, honing a distinctive thumb-slapping technique which became an integral element of the group’s sound.