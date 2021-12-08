It's panto time in Eastbourne!

Sleeping Beauty Devonshire Park Eastbourne

Sleeping Beauty is the 20th pantomime from the Eastbourne Theatres team and this year’s production is packed with all the panto elements, live music, stunning stage sets and sumptuous costumes.

The cast includes returning favourites Marytn Knight as Dame Nellie and Tucker as Chester the Jester, their eighth time as what the venue is calling “the south’s favourite comedy partnership.” Martyn celebrates his 17th year as resident dame this year. Another returning face is Karen Mann as Fairy. Karen previously performed as the saxophone-toting fairy in Jack and the Beanstalk.

New faces for Eastbourne panto include Carli Norris (EastEnders), Nicholas Pound (Cats, Les Misérables) Rebecca Hoyle as Princess Aurora and Ashely Emerson as Prince Valiant.

RADA-trained actress Carli Norris is better known for her long-running roles as Brenda Slater in EastEnders and Fran Reynolds in Holby City and Martha Kane in Hollyoaks. Experienced West End actor Nicholas Pound, who lives in Eastbourne, has played leading roles in Les Miserables, The Rocky Horror Show, Chess, Evita and has a long association with the role of Old Deuteronomy in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. He takes the role of King Clarence.

A spokesman said: “The creative team have plenty of surprises in store for the audience, with a trip above the clouds like never before. There’s time travel and even a fire-breathing dragon. There’s lots of laughs with Tucker and Martyn but will they dissolve into fits of giggles? Only time will tell.

“With an extra year to work on creative elements, this show is going to be a bumper spectacular and what could be a better way to enjoy your Christmas than being transported away to a world of pure fantasy. Everyone in the audience will feel the magic. Memories matter more than ever, so come and create them with this dream pantomime!”