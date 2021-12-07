Hastings White Rock panto star confirms his dance partner

Brendan Cole

Dave Cameron, at Hastings White Rock, said: “Brendan Cole who is leading the cast of this year’s White Rock Theatre pantomime adventure, in the title role of Robin Hood, announced his involvement in the hit ITV1 Show, Dancing On Ice, last month but now we know more following an announcement through his social media revealing his skating partner to be Vanesa Bauer.

“Brendan is currently in training for the next season of the smash hit show which will take place in the New Year.

“Fans can see regular updates of the skating pair through their social media accounts in which we have seen training moments and antics between the partners along with skating moments with Brendan’s family.

“Our Robin, Brendan Cole, appeared on every season of Strictly Come Dancing since it began in 2004 up until 2017.

“His charismatic performances, stunning choreography and audacious exchanges with the Strictly judges all made for outstanding viewing and secured his position as one of the most popular dancers on the show.

“Brendan partnered some of the most successful celebrity contestants including presenter and actress Kelly Brook, supermodel Rachel Hunter and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

“As a dancer, producer and entertainer, Brendan has staged his own sell-out song and dance show on eleven nationwide tours of the UK, featuring song, dance and chat and a full orchestra.

“Now an international phenomenon, Brendan was a member of the judging panel of the New Zealand version of the series (Dancing with the Stars) for four years where his obvious expertise and forthright manner earned him the reputation of the Simon Cowell of the judges.

“Since his Strictly debut, Brendan has appeared on stage in pantomime and on television as a guest in a range of shows, from sport to cookery.

“Fans of Strictly or Dancing On Ice won’t have to wait long for their chance to see Brendan Cole in action.

“The lucky panto goers of East Sussex will have the chance to see Brendan when he takes to Hastings’ biggest stage this December in the title role of Robin Hood in what is sure to be a festive family smash hit.

“The festive production will also see the return of long term panto comic Ben Watson and the third time return of popular dame Tim McArthur.

“Robin Hood’s leading lady will be played by Frances Dee who will be making her way to Hastings following her role in Anything Goes, which has just broken box office records at London’s Barbican.”

Robin Hood runs at the White Rock Theatre from Wednesday, December 15 2021 to Friday, December 31 2021 with individual tickets available from £21.